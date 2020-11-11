Image Credit: Getty
Blood sugar regulation can be difficult during Diwali, with sweets and savouries all around us. Indulging in moderation is fine. But eating sweets and carb-loaded foods every day can be problematic.
But when one has to attend parties regularly, it can be a tad bit difficult to control diet and manage blood sugar levels. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests a few tips that can help.
Having small and frequent meals can keep your blood glucose steady. Avoid skipping meals and don't go 3-4 hours without eating anything.
Complex carbs include whole grains like ragi, quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth, millets, and brown rice. They release in slowly in the blood stream and keep blood sugar levels steady.
Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables. They are rich in fibre, a nutrient which can regulate absorption of blood sugar by slowing it down. They also keep cholesterol in check.
Deep-fried snacks may be all around you in Diwali celebrations, but you need to avoid them. Have nuts, seeds, roasted foxnuts or black chanas instead.
Avoid creamy gravies that are full of unhealthy fat. Use hung curd or apple cider vinegar for salad dressings, instead of mayonnaise. Stay away from fancy dips that are served on the side of fried food.
Dedicate minimum half an hour to exercise every day. Do yoga, pilates, walking, cycling or jogging. Also try to include weight training in your workouts.
To satisfy your sweet tooth and follow traditions, prepare your favourite sweets like laddoos and barfis at home with healthy sugar alternatives like dates, jaggery, coconut sugar or maple syrup.
When in parties, you can opt for comparatively healthier desserts like fruit yogurt, strawberry popsicles, dark chocolate, etc.
Alcohol can result in high blood sugar. Go for refreshing drinks like lemonade, vegetable juices and green-apple-mint-cucumber juice when in parties.
For More Stories like
this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com