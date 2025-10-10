Detox Hacks For Diwali Glow

Image Credit: Unsplash
Simple detox hacks can flush out toxins, improve digestion, and hydrate your skin, leaving you with a natural festive glow. They help reduce bloating, clear dullness, and boost energy, so you look fresh and radiant this Diwali. Try these hacks to glow this Diwali!
Image Credit: Unsplash
Starting your day with warm lemon water boosts metabolism, flushes out toxins, and gives your skin a fresh, radiant start.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Try infused water by adding cucumber, mint, or lemon to water as it hydrates, improves digestion, and keeps skin plump.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Green tea is rich in antioxidants, it reduces inflammation, prevents skin dullness, and calms the body.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains help cleanse the gut, reduce bloating, and support clear skin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Prevents skin breakouts, controls excess oil, and keeps energy levels stable during the festivities.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Natural detoxifiers like tulsi, ginger and turmeric improve immunity, digestion, and give skin a healthy glow.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Deep sleep repairs cells, reduces dark circles, and leaves skin looking fresh. Aim for at least 7-8 hours daily.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: