Detox Hacks For Diwali Glow

Simple detox hacks can flush out toxins, improve digestion, and hydrate your skin, leaving you with a natural festive glow. They help reduce bloating, clear dullness, and boost energy, so you look fresh and radiant this Diwali. Try these hacks to glow this Diwali!

Lemon water in morning 

Starting your day with warm lemon water boosts metabolism, flushes out toxins, and gives your skin a fresh, radiant start.

Infused water

Try infused water by adding cucumber, mint, or lemon to water as it hydrates, improves digestion, and keeps skin plump.

Green tea 

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, it reduces inflammation, prevents skin dullness, and calms the body.

Add fibre-rich foods

Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains help cleanse the gut, reduce bloating, and support clear skin.

Cut out sugar & fried foods

Prevents skin breakouts, controls excess oil, and keeps energy levels stable during the festivities.

Include herbal drinks

Natural detoxifiers like tulsi, ginger and turmeric improve immunity, digestion, and give skin a healthy glow.

Prioritise sleep & rest

Deep sleep repairs cells, reduces dark circles, and leaves skin looking fresh. Aim for at least 7-8 hours daily. 

