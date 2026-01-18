Desk Job Survival: 5 Health Hacks

Image Credit: Pexels
Long hours at a desk can take a toll on health. These quick hacks help office workers stay energised and balanced throughout the day.
Image Credit: Pexels
Sit upright to prevent back and neck strain.
Image Credit: Pexels
Keep water nearby to avoid fatigue and headaches.
Image Credit: Pexels
Rest eyes every 20 minutes to reduce eye strain.
Image Credit: Pexels
Doing simple stretches improves blood circulation and eases stiffness.
Image Credit: Pexels
Choose to snack on nuts or fruit to maintain steady energy levels.
Image Credit: Pexels
