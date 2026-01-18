Desk Job Survival: 5 Health Hacks

Long hours at a desk can take a toll on health. These quick hacks help office workers stay energised and balanced throughout the day.

 Sit upright to prevent back and neck strain.

​Posture Check

Keep water nearby to avoid fatigue and headaches.

Hydration First

Rest eyes every 20 minutes to reduce eye strain.

Screen Breaks

Doing simple stretches improves blood circulation and eases stiffness.

Stretch Routine

Choose to snack on nuts or fruit to maintain steady energy levels.

Healthy Snacking

