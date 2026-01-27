Desi Superfoods
For Brain Fog

Image Credit: Pexels

In the traditional Indian pantry, there are various superfoods that can help combat mental fatigue or brain fog.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

The ultimate brain tonic, it helps repair damaged neurones and improve overall brain function.


Brahmi

                 Image Credit: Pexels

If your brain fog is caused by stress or high cortisol, then this ingredient can calm the nervous system.

Ashwagandha

                 Image Credit: Pexels

This Indian herb improves memory and concentration by cooling the brain and is often given to students who are studying for exams.

Shankhapushpi

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Your brain is roughly 60% fat, and ghee is rich in omega-3 and butyric acid, which helps reduce brain inflammation.

A2 Cow Ghee

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Curcumin in turmeric gets multiplied by the addition of black pepper and helps clear brain fog by reducing systemic inflammation.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Turmeric And Black Pepper

Fox nuts are loaded with thiamine, or vitamin B1, crucial for the production of a neurotransmitter.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Makhana

Soaking almonds overnight neutralises the tannins in the skin, making vitamin E and healthy fats more readily absorbable.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Badam

Walnuts are a source of plant-based DHA, a type of omega-3 that is vital for maintaining the structure of brain cells.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Akhrot

A vitamin C nutritional powerhouse that boosts blood flow to the brain and fights off free radicals.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Amla

Image Credit: Pexels

