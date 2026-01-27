Image Credit: Pexels
In the traditional Indian pantry, there are various superfoods that can help combat mental fatigue or brain fog.
The ultimate brain tonic, it helps repair damaged neurones and improve overall brain function.
If your brain fog is caused by stress or high cortisol, then this ingredient can calm the nervous system.
This Indian herb improves memory and concentration by cooling the brain and is often given to students who are studying for exams.
Your brain is roughly 60% fat, and ghee is rich in omega-3 and butyric acid, which helps reduce brain inflammation.
Curcumin in turmeric gets multiplied by the addition of black pepper and helps clear brain fog by reducing systemic inflammation.
Fox nuts are loaded with thiamine, or vitamin B1, crucial for the production of a neurotransmitter.
Soaking almonds overnight neutralises the tannins in the skin, making vitamin E and healthy fats more readily absorbable.
Walnuts are a source of plant-based DHA, a type of omega-3 that is vital for maintaining the structure of brain cells.
A vitamin C nutritional powerhouse that boosts blood flow to the brain and fights off free radicals.
