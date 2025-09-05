Desi Pre-Workout Foods From Your Pantry

Image Credit: Unsplash
Before you go take your run or get to the gym, you might want to re-access your energy levels. A pre-workout can help you provide the energy and nutrients your body requires for a well-rounded workout session. This can be easier to do if the foods are already in your pantry. Read on as we share some desi foods perfect for pre-workout.
Dalia is a complex carb that provides consistent energy and the fruits can boost its nutritive levels.
Bananas are excellent as a pre-workout as it boosts energy and is rich in potassium which can prevent muscle cramps.
Chickpeas salad can help boost your energy levels thanks to the carb content while boosting daily protein intake.
A bowl of regular yogurt topped with fruits and nuts can boost energy and be light on stomach.
Grilled paneer is high in protein and can be paired with vegetables for a nutritious pre-workout when cooked in minimal fat.
Make a smoothie from all fruits available in your pantry (if they go together). Make a smoothie and not juice to ensure you get enough carbs.
Not super desi but soya chunks are popular in Indian households. When cooked in minimal fat, they are a great pre-workout.
