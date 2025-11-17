Desi Foods With Low Sugar

Image Credit: Pexels


Certain staples in the Indian kitchen can regulate blood sugar levels through their slow absorption in the gut. Here are some of the foods that have a low glycaemic index.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Indian Basmati Rice

This Indian kitchen staple has a low glycaemic index (below 55) that helps with the slow secretion of sugar.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Buckwheat (Kuttu)

This gluten-free Indian traditional food has a glycaemic index of 45 to 51.

Image Credit: Unsplash

White Chana

The chickpeas have a glycaemic index of 28, which makes them a great low-sugar choice.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Rajma

Kidney beans have a glycaemic index of 28, which makes them a nutritious, filling, and low-sugar option.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Kala Chana

The small black chickpeas have a glycaemic index of 28, along with being high in protein and fibre.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Mung Beans

The Indian traditional staple is a source of protein and other nutrients and has a glycaemic index of 39.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Whole Masoor

Red lentils, or the round flat lentils with an orange interior, have a low glycaemic index of 32-37.

Image Credit: Pexels

Whole Urad

Image Credit: Unsplash

Black gram beans have a glycaemic index of 43 and are packed with nutrients and minerals.

Image Credit: Pexels

