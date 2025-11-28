Desi Foods To Beat Bloating

Image Credit: Freepik
Bloating can be an irritating issue that not only makes you uncomfortable but can also hamper daily functioning. But consuming certain desi foods can help ease the uncomfortable symptoms caused by bloating.
The presence of probiotics in yoghurt can help in facilitating digestion and easing the formation of gas in the stomach.
Cumin seeds, or jeera, relieve gas after the consumption of food and change the gut environment after consuming a heavy meal.
The go-to traditional remedy for combating flatulence lies in consuming a small teaspoon of ajwain after a heavy meal.
Anti-inflammatory properties present in ginger can ease the acidic level in the stomach, thus reducing gas.
Studies show that consuming a small teaspoon of fennel seeds after a meal can help with making digestion faster.
Chugging a glass after lunch has a cooling effect and is probiotic-rich, which helps reduce bloating.
The fruit is high in potassium, which helps manage water retention in the body; thus, consuming a banana helps with balancing acid levels in the stomach.
