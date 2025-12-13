Desi Foods For
Immunity In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Winter often brings a spike in colds, coughs and seasonal infections, making it essential to strengthen the body's natural defence system. Indian kitchens are packed with powerful immunity-boosting foods  that help the body fight viruses through chilly months.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Amla

One of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, helping strengthen immune cells and fight winter infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Haldi

Curcumin in haldi reduces inflammation and boosts the body's antimicrobial defences.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Tulsi leaves

Packed with antiviral and antibacterial compounds that support respiratory immunity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ginger

Contains gingerols that help fight inflammation and soothe sore throats and winter congestion.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Garlic

Sulphur-rich compounds enhance immune response and improve the body's ability to fight pathogens.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sarson ka saag

Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, helping strengthen immunity and protect against oxidative stress.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ghee

Offers healthy fats that support nutrient absorption and gut health, which are key pillars of immunity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com