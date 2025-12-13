Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter often brings a spike in colds, coughs and seasonal infections, making it essential to strengthen the body's natural defence system. Indian kitchens are packed with powerful immunity-boosting foods that help the body fight viruses through chilly months.
One of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, helping strengthen immune cells and fight winter infections.
Curcumin in haldi reduces inflammation and boosts the body's antimicrobial defences.
Packed with antiviral and antibacterial compounds that support respiratory immunity.
Contains gingerols that help fight inflammation and soothe sore throats and winter congestion.
Sulphur-rich compounds enhance immune response and improve the body's ability to fight pathogens.
Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, helping strengthen immunity and protect against oxidative stress.
Offers healthy fats that support nutrient absorption and gut health, which are key pillars of immunity.
