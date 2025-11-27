Desi Foods Beneficial For Longevity

India's traditional diet is naturally rich in antioxidants, fibre, good fats and healing spices, making many everyday desi foods powerful allies for long life, better immunity and healthier ageing. 

Turmeric

Curcumin in haldi fights inflammation and oxidative stress, supporting healthier ageing.

Ghee

Ghee is rich in healthy fats that aid digestion and gut health, key pillars of long-term wellness.

Lentils

Lentils is high in plant protein and fibre, dal supports heart health and stable blood sugar.

Moringa

Drumstick leaves are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that slow cellular ageing.

Ragi

Its calcium, iron and fibre content helps bone health, weight control and metabolic longevity.

Amla

Amla is a vitamin C powerhouse that boosts immunity and reduces oxidative damage.

Garlic

Garlic supports heart health and immunity with its sulphur-rich antioxidant compounds.

