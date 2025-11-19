Desi Cold And Cough Remedies

When a cold or cough strikes, most Indian households turn to simple, time-tested home remedies before anything else. Natural fixes can offer quick comfort, ease congestion, and support recovery, all with ingredients already in your kitchen.

Haldi doodh

Warm milk with haldi helps soothe the throat and may reduce inflammation.

Tulsi + ginger kadha

A quick boil of tulsi leaves, ginger, and black pepper helps ease congestion.

Honey + ginger juice

A spoon of honey with fresh ginger juice can calm cough and irritation.

Steam inhalation

Simple hot steam with ajwain opens blocked nose and reduces mucus.

Saltwater gargles

Warm saline water soothes sore throat and cuts bacterial load.

Ajwain + gur mix

Roasted ajwain mixed with jaggery acts as a decongestant and can ease discomfort.

Garlic tempered ghee

Lightly sautéed garlic in ghee has antimicrobial properties and eases cold symptoms.

