Desi Cold And Cough Remedies

Image Credit: Unsplash
When a cold or cough strikes, most Indian households turn to simple, time-tested home remedies before anything else. Natural fixes can offer quick comfort, ease congestion, and support recovery, all with ingredients already in your kitchen.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Warm milk with haldi helps soothe the throat and may reduce inflammation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A quick boil of tulsi leaves, ginger, and black pepper helps ease congestion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A spoon of honey with fresh ginger juice can calm cough and irritation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Simple hot steam with ajwain opens blocked nose and reduces mucus.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Warm saline water soothes sore throat and cuts bacterial load.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Roasted ajwain mixed with jaggery acts as a decongestant and can ease discomfort.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lightly sautéed garlic in ghee has antimicrobial properties and eases cold symptoms.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
