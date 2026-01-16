Daily Habits That Improve Mental Health

Image Credit: Pexels
Mental health is a delicate tightrope that needs active practice of daily habits to maintain balance.
Studies suggest that running for 15 minutes a day or walking for an hour can reduce the risk of major depression by 26%.
Taking 15 to 10 minutes to focus on the present moment breaks the cycle of worry.
Aim to get at least seven to nine hours of sleep, as it is foundational for emotional regulation.
Strong relationships act as a buffer against stress, and studies suggest that chronic loneliness is a major health risk factor.
Studies indicate that spending just 20 minutes in a natural setting can lower stress hormone levels.
Write down three things you are thankful for every night to reinforce a positive mindset daily.
A diet rich in fibre, vegetables and fermented foods supports a healthy gut microbiome.
