Daily Habits That Harm Your Heart Health

Cardiovascular wellness is often compromised by certain behaviours practised over time. According to the American Heart Association, addressing these everyday risks can significantly lower the chances of a heart attack.
Sitting for more than eight hours daily slows metabolism and stiffens arteries, increasing the risk of heart failure.
High sugar intake promotes inflammation and fat storage in the body, which are key drivers of coronary artery disease.
Bacteria from gum disease can enter the bloodstream and attach to heart valves, potentially leading to serious heart problems.
Resting less than six hours at night stresses the heart and raises cortisol (stress hormone) levels, which can elevate blood pressure.
High sodium levels cause the body to retain water, placing extra strain on the heart and blood vessels.
Persistent stress activates the brain's "fear centre", which researchers in The Lancet linked to increased arterial inflammation.
Even light or passive smoking introduces chemicals that damage blood vessel linings and promote plaque buildup.
Frequent use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen has been linked to an increased risk of stroke.
Avoiding blood pressure and cholesterol screenings prevent the early detection of the "silent killers" of heart health.
Consuming more than three drinks per day can weaken the heart muscle and trigger irregular heart rhythms.
