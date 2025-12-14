Daily Habits That Boost Your Brain Health

Image Credit: Pexels


Brain health is responsible for the most vital functions of day-to-day functioning. Here are some daily habits that can boost brain health.

Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

High blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease can damage the blood vessels in the brain and increase the risk of stroke and dementia.

Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases

Exercise

Brain health markers, such as cognitive processes and memory, improve when 30 minutes of exercise is performed.

Image Credit: Pexels

Exercise

Rest Up

Not getting enough rest is a marker in people with cognitive diseases like dementia.

Image Credit: Pexels

Eating Healthy

A nutritious diet with fruits, veggies, whole grains, fish, nuts, and seeds can boost brain health.

Image Credit: Pexels

Mind Challenges

Studies have suggested that intellectual stimulation can open up new pathways in the mind, promoting healthy brain function.

Image Credit: Pexels

Social Interactions

Studies have confirmed that social engagement strengthens the neural networks involved with attention and memory.

Image Credit: Pexels

Skip Alcohol And Smoking

Multiple studies have confirmed that alcohol consumption and smoking can damage the parts of the brain involved in important functions like memory, decision-making, impulse control, and attention.

Image Credit: Pexels

Practise Yoga

Regular yoga and breathing exercises help calm the mind and improve overall cognitive function.

Image Credit: Pexels

Include Traditional Spices

Indian spices like turmeric, cinnamon, and black pepper support brain health through their natural antioxidant properties.

Image Credit: Pexels

Herbal Drinks

Herbal infusions such as tulsi or cumin water keep the body hydrated and support mental clarity throughout the day.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com