Daily Ayurvedic Rituals For Stress Relief

Stress has become a common part of daily lives. To relieve this pressure cooker of stress, building long-term healthy habits can help in dealing with daily stressors in a better manner.

Mindful Breathing

A simple pause during the day and using a simple breathing technique can calm the nervous system and reduce anxiety.

Drink Herbal Tea

The practice of sipping on a small cup of herbal tea can recharge the brain and instantly provide a mindful break during the day.

Massage

Using an herbal-formulated body or face oil to massage the muscles helps release tension and relieve stress.

Oil Pulling

This ritual involves putting a tablespoon of sesame or coconut oil in the mouth for 10-15 minutes daily. This helps remove toxins, improve oral hygiene and provide other oral health benefits.

Using dermatologically tested oils or nasal drops to clear sinuses improves breathing and enhances mental clarity.

Nasal Therapy

The simple practice of meditating for a couple of minutes can help calm the nervous system and reduce anxiousness.

Meditation

Setting a daily routine that keeps a work-life balance can make a huge difference in relieving daily stressors.

Daily Routine

