Daily Ayurvedic Rituals For Stress Relief

Image Credit: Pexels
Stress has become a common part of daily lives. To relieve this pressure cooker of stress, building long-term healthy habits can help in dealing with daily stressors in a better manner.
Image Credit: Pexels
A simple pause during the day and using a simple breathing technique can calm the nervous system and reduce anxiety.
Image Credit: Freepik
The practice of sipping on a small cup of herbal tea can recharge the brain and instantly provide a mindful break during the day.
Image Credit: Pexels
Using an herbal-formulated body or face oil to massage the muscles helps release tension and relieve stress.
Image Credit: Pexels
This ritual involves putting a tablespoon of sesame or coconut oil in the mouth for 10-15 minutes daily. This helps remove toxins, improve oral hygiene and provide other oral health benefits.
Image Credit: Pexels
Using dermatologically tested oils or nasal drops to clear sinuses improves breathing and enhances mental clarity.
Image Credit: Pexels
The simple practice of meditating for a couple of minutes can help calm the nervous system and reduce anxiousness.
Image Credit: Freepik
Image Credit: Pexels
Setting a daily routine that keeps a work-life balance can make a huge difference in relieving daily stressors.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: