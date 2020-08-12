Cycling And Its Many Benefits

Cycling

Cycling is a low-impact aerobic exercise which can be included in your daily cardio workouts. It can improve lower body strength and improve overall stamina.

Good for beginners

Cycling is easy to learn. For someone who is new to fitness or is recovering from illness or injury, low intensity cycling can be a good way to get back on track.

Weight management

Cycling at high intensity can help reduce body fat, increase metabolism & build muscles. It helps you burn more calories, even when at rest.

Leg strength

Cycling improves functioning of the lower body & strengthens back muscles. It targets your glutes, hamstrings, calves and quads.

Toned body

Cycling can help you attain firmer and more toned thighs and legs. The exercise also helps in toning hips, calves, arms, shoulders and feet.

Core strength

Cycling works on your core, back & abdominal muscles. It requires your body to be upright. A
strong core is needed to keep the bike in position.

Improves balance

Having a strong core, abdominal and back muscles gives a good support to your spine, & improves stability, body balance and posture.

Prevents diseases

Regular cycling is an effective way to avoid sedentary lifestyle and prevent high BP,
heart disease, obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Imparts positivity

Starting your day with cycling will give you a sense of accomplishment, positivity and will make you feel full of energy.

Mental health

Cycling can ease feeling of stress, depression and anxiety. It can improve concentration and awareness of the moment.

Environment friendly

Using bicycle as a means of transport can reduce your carbon footprint. It can keep you away from the daily traffic and parking hassles as well.

