Cycling And Its Many Benefits
Cycling
Cycling is a low-impact aerobic exercise which can be included in your daily cardio workouts. It can improve lower body strength and improve overall stamina.
Good for beginners
Cycling is easy to learn. For someone who is new to fitness or is recovering from illness or injury, low intensity cycling can be a good way to get back on track.
Weight management
Cycling at high intensity can help reduce body fat, increase metabolism & build muscles. It helps you burn more calories, even when at rest.
Leg strength
Cycling improves functioning of the lower body & strengthens back muscles. It targets your glutes, hamstrings, calves and quads.
Toned body
Cycling can help you attain firmer and more toned thighs and legs. The exercise also helps in toning hips, calves, arms, shoulders and feet.
Core strength
Cycling works on your core, back & abdominal muscles. It requires your body to be upright. A
strong core is needed to keep the bike in position.
Improves balance
Having a strong core, abdominal and back muscles gives a good support to your spine, & improves stability, body balance and posture.
Prevents diseases
Regular cycling is an effective way to avoid sedentary lifestyle and prevent high BP,
heart disease, obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Imparts positivity
Starting your day with cycling will give you a sense of accomplishment, positivity and will make you feel full of energy.
Mental health
Cycling can ease feeling of stress, depression and anxiety. It can improve concentration and awareness of the moment.
Environment friendly
Using bicycle as a means of transport can reduce your carbon footprint. It can keep you away from the daily traffic and parking hassles as well.
