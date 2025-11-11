Cracked Elbows? Try These Hacks

Image Credit: Unsplash
Cracked elbows those rough, dark, or flaky patches that can sometimes even split and hurt. The skin around your elbows is thicker and lacks oil glands, so it easily becomes dry and rough, especially in winter, low humidity, or with frequent bathing using harsh soaps.
Use thick, oil-based creams or balms with shea butter, petroleum jelly, or coconut oil. These lock in moisture and form a barrier that helps healing.
Remove dead skin twice a week using a mild scrub or loofah. You can make a natural scrub using sugar and honey for a softer feel.
Soak elbows in warm (not hot) water with a few drops of olive oil for 10 minutes. This softens hardened skin before moisturising.
Fresh aloe gel soothes cracks, hydrates deeply, and helps heal minor inflammation or redness naturally.
Before bed, apply a thick layer of petroleum jelly or ghee, and wear soft cotton sleeves overnight for intensive repair.
Eat foods like nuts, seeds, fish, and avocados to nourish skin from within. You can also use vitamin E oil directly on elbows.
Use pH-balanced, moisturising cleansers. Hot water and harsh soaps strip the skin's natural oils, worsening dryness.
