Consume These Fruits To Prevent Fatty Liver Disease

Introduction

A healthy liver is vital for detoxification and overall health. These fruits can support liver function and reduce fat accumulation.

Avocado

Rich in healthy fats and antioxidants.

Grapefruit

Boosts liver enzymes and combats inflammation.

Blueberries

Loaded with antioxidants that protect the liver.

Lemon

Cleanses the liver with vitamin C.

Papaya

Aids digestion and reduces liver fat.

Apple

Contains pectin, which helps eliminate toxins.

Orange

Provides essential nutrients to combat liver damage.

Banana

Promotes liver repair with potassium.

