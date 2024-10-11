Consume These Fruits For A Healthier Pregnancy

Image Credit: Unsplash
A healthy pregnancy begins with proper nutrition, and certain fruits are especially beneficial for expecting mothers. These fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support both mother and baby throughout pregnancy.
Bananas are rich in potassium, helping prevent leg cramps and promoting healthy blood pressure levels during pregnancy.
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber, which support immune health and digestion.
Oranges provide a high dose of vitamin C, crucial for immune function, and folate, which helps in fetal development and prevents birth defects.
Apples are a great source of fibre, promoting digestion and reducing the risk of constipation, a common issue during pregnancy.
Avocados are loaded with healthy fats, folate, and potassium, all of which help in foetal brain development and reduce leg cramps.
Mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which are important for the development of your baby's skin, eyes, and immune system.
