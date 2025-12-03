Constipation Remedies For Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Winter tends to slow down digestion for many people, thanks to reduced water intake, heavier meals, and lower physical activity but a few simple desi remedies can keep things moving smoothly.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ghee in warm milk

A spoon of desi ghee mixed in warm milk at night acts as a natural lubricant for the intestines.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ajwain with warm water

Carom seeds with hot water can help reduce gas and improve gut motility.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Soaked raisins

Overnight-soaked kishmish add natural fibre and mild laxative benefits.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Isabgol with warm water

Psyllium husk adds bulk to stools and eases passage.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Amla juice

Rich in vitamin C and fibre, amla juice supports regular bowel habits.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Warm lemon honey water

Warm lemon honey water works as a gentle morning detox and helps soften stools.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Flaxseed powder

Flaxseed powder adds soluble fibre and keeps digestion smooth in cold weather.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com