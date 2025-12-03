Constipation Remedies For Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter tends to slow down digestion for many people, thanks to reduced water intake, heavier meals, and lower physical activity but a few simple desi remedies can keep things moving smoothly.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A spoon of desi ghee mixed in warm milk at night acts as a natural lubricant for the intestines.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Carom seeds with hot water can help reduce gas and improve gut motility.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Overnight-soaked kishmish add natural fibre and mild laxative benefits.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Psyllium husk adds bulk to stools and eases passage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Rich in vitamin C and fibre, amla juice supports regular bowel habits.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Warm lemon honey water works as a gentle morning detox and helps soften stools.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Flaxseed powder adds soluble fibre and keeps digestion smooth in cold weather.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: