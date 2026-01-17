Constant Runny Nose? Tips For Relief

Image Credit: Unsplash
A constant runny nose can be annoying and exhausting, often triggered by allergies, infections, weather changes, or irritants, but simple daily habits and care measures can help ease symptoms and improve comfort.
Drinking enough fluids helps thin nasal mucus, making it easier to drain and reducing congestion.
Warm steam can soothe irritated nasal passages and temporarily ease a dripping nose.
Saline helps wash out allergens, dust, and excess mucus without side effects.
Common triggers like dust, pollen, smoke, or strong perfumes can worsen a runny nose.
Regular handwashing reduces the risk of viral infections that cause persistent nasal discharge.
Gentle warmth over the nose and sinuses may relieve irritation and pressure.
Covering the nose in cold weather can reduce nasal irritation and reflex mucus secretion.
