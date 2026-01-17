Constant Runny Nose? Tips For Relief

A constant runny nose can be annoying and exhausting, often triggered by allergies, infections, weather changes, or irritants, but simple daily habits and care measures can help ease symptoms and improve comfort.

Stay well hydrated  

Drinking enough fluids helps thin nasal mucus, making it easier to drain and reducing congestion.

Use steam inhalation 

Warm steam can soothe irritated nasal passages and temporarily ease a dripping nose.

Try saline nasal sprays or rinses  

Saline helps wash out allergens, dust, and excess mucus without side effects.

Identify and avoid triggers 

Common triggers like dust, pollen, smoke, or strong perfumes can worsen a runny nose.

Practice good hand hygiene 

Regular handwashing reduces the risk of viral infections that cause persistent nasal discharge.

Apply a warm compress on the face 

Gentle warmth over the nose and sinuses may relieve irritation and pressure.

Limit exposure to cold air 

Covering the nose in cold weather can reduce nasal irritation and reflex mucus secretion.

