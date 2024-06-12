Consequences Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Image Credit: Pexels
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. A lack of vitamin D in the body can lead to an array of health issues. Here are some health dangers of having a vitamin D deficiency.
Vitamin D deficiency can lead to increased susceptibility to infections, including respiratory illnesses. Spend time outdoors in sunlight, consume foods rich in vitamin D, and take supplements if necessary.
Vitamin D aids in calcium absorption, promoting healthy bone growth. Vitamin D deficiency can contribute to poor bone health and increase the risk of osteoporosis.
Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to the development or exacerbation of seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression that occurs during certain times of the year, typically winter.
According to studies, individuals who are overweight or obese are more likely to have low vitamin D levels than whose with a healthy BMI. This suggests that low levels of vitamin D may cause weight gain.
Low vitamin D levels have been linked to cognitive decline, memory problems, and an increased risk of mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.
Vitamin D may change how some body chemicals control blood pressure. When your vitamin D levels are low, the arteries become stiff, making it harder for the blood to flow.
Vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, heart disease, and stroke
