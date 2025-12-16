Image Credit: Unsplash
Grey hair is often blamed on age alone, but science shows that genetics, lifestyle, and health factors all play a role, making many popular beliefs around greying more myth than fact.
Fact: Premature greying can begin in the 20s or 30s, largely due to genetics and nutritional factors.
Fact: Plucking does not increase grey hair; each follicle grows independently.
Fact: Chronic stress may contribute indirectly, but it cannot instantly change hair colour.
Fact: Greying is usually a normal biological process, not a sign of illness.
Fact: Grey hair can be just as strong, though it may feel drier due to reduced melanin.
Fact: Supplements help only if greying is due to a confirmed deficiency.
Fact: Dye does not affect pigment production but may damage hair if overused.
