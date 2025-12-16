Common Grey Hair
Myths Debunked

Grey hair is often blamed on age alone, but science shows that genetics, lifestyle, and health factors all play a role, making many popular beliefs around greying more myth than fact.

Myth: Grey hair happens only in old age 

Fact: Premature greying can begin in the 20s or 30s, largely due to genetics and nutritional factors.

Myth: Plucking one grey hair causes more 

Fact: Plucking does not increase grey hair; each follicle grows independently.

Myth: Stress alone turns hair grey 

Fact: Chronic stress may contribute indirectly, but it cannot instantly change hair colour.

Myth: Grey hair means poor health  

Fact: Greying is usually a normal biological process, not a sign of illness.

Myth: Grey hair is weaker than black hair 

Fact: Grey hair can be just as strong, though it may feel drier due to reduced melanin.

Myth: Vitamin
supplements can reverse it 

Fact: Supplements help only if greying is due to a confirmed deficiency.

Myth: Hair dye increases greying  

Fact: Dye does not affect pigment production but may damage hair if overused.

