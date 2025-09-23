Common Factors That Cause Skin Ageing

Image Credit: Unsplash
As we age, signs of ageing start to appear on our body, especially on our skin. These are caused due to various factors such as genetics, your environment and lifestyle choices. While you can't alter your genetics, understanding other factors can help you better manage skin ageing.
Exposure to ultraviolet light is one of the most powerful and common factor behind skin ageing. It can damage your skin cells.
The toxins found in nicotine can alter the cells in the body. These toxins damage the collagen and elastic fibres in your skin causing signs of ageing.
Consuming high amounts of alcohol can mess up your skin over time which can lead to skin ageing prematurely.
Evidence shows that chronic stress can affect your skin's integrity which can fasten skin ageing.
Good quality and quantity of sleep in imperial for good skin and overall health. Poor sleep can make your skin cells age faster.
Poor diet abundant in sugar and refined carbs can cause skin ageing. While a balanced diet can help prevent the same.
The pollutants and exhaust fumes can remain in our atmosphere for a long period. Certain substances can enter the skin and fasten signs of ageing.
