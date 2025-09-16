Common Environmental Factors Behind PCOS

Image Credit: Unsplash
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition prevalent in women that affects their hormones. In women with PCOS, the ovaries produce unusually high amount of androgens hormones. Besides genetics, the environmental factors mentioned here can increase risk of PCOS.
EDCs or Endocrine-disrupting chemicals like BPA and phthalates found in plastics can disrupt hormone balance, contributing to PCOS development.
Air pollution has been linked to insulin resistance and inflammation, which may increase PCOS risk.
Diets high in processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats can trigger insulin resistance, worsening PCOS symptoms.
Lack of physical activity contributes to weight gain and insulin resistance, common in PCOS.
Persistent stress elevates cortisol levels, which can disrupt the hormonal system and worsen PCOS symptoms.
Irregular or insufficient sleep can lead to hormonal imbalances, increasing the risk of PCOS.
