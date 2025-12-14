Common Causes For
Dry Eyes

Dry eyes become surprisingly common in winter, thanks to cold winds, low humidity, and long screen hours. When your tear film doesn't produce enough moisture, it can lead to burning, irritation, and a gritty feeling in the eyes. 

Cold, dry winter air

Low humidity quickly evaporates the tear film, causing dryness.

Indoor heating

Room heaters reduce moisture in the air, making eyes feel dry and irritated.

Excess screen time

Long screen use reduces blinking frequency, leading to tear evaporation.

Contact lenses

Wearing lenses for long hours can disrupt the tear film and cause dryness.

Certain medications

Antihistamines, antidepressants, and blood pressure medicines may reduce tear secretion.

Allergies

Eye allergies can inflame the tear glands and trigger dryness.

Dehydration

Not drinking enough water lowers natural tear production.

