Dry eyes become surprisingly common in winter, thanks to cold winds, low humidity, and long screen hours. When your tear film doesn't produce enough moisture, it can lead to burning, irritation, and a gritty feeling in the eyes.
Low humidity quickly evaporates the tear film, causing dryness.
Room heaters reduce moisture in the air, making eyes feel dry and irritated.
Long screen use reduces blinking frequency, leading to tear evaporation.
Wearing lenses for long hours can disrupt the tear film and cause dryness.
Antihistamines, antidepressants, and blood pressure medicines may reduce tear secretion.
Eye allergies can inflame the tear glands and trigger dryness.
Not drinking enough water lowers natural tear production.
