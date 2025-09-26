Common Causes For Bad Breath

Image Credit: Unsplash
Bad breath, or halitosis, is an unpleasant odour that comes from the mouth. While almost everyone experiences it occasionally, chronic bad breath can point to deeper issues. The main culprits are usually poor oral care, certain foods, lifestyle choices, or even medical conditions.
Image Credit: Unsplash
When brushing and flossing are skipped, food particles remain stuck between teeth. This allows bacteria to grow, releasing sulphur-like compounds that cause foul odour.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Saliva naturally cleanses the mouth by washing away food and bacteria. If you're dehydrated, sleep with your mouth open, or take certain medications, reduced saliva leads to persistent bad breath.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Smoking and chewing tobacco not only leave a distinct odour but also damage gums, stain teeth, and reduce saliva, all of which worsen halitosis.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Plaque buildup around teeth can irritate the gums, leading to infections. These infections release toxins and cause a bad smell that brushing alone can't fix.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Untreated cavities, abscesses, or poorly cleaned dentures can trap bacteria, producing strong, unpleasant odours.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Chronic sinus infections, diabetes (due to ketones in the breath), acid reflux, and even liver or kidney diseases can all trigger persistent bad breath.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fasting or following very low-carb diets forces the body to burn fat, releasing ketones. These chemicals cause a strong, fruity, or nail-polish-like breath odour.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: