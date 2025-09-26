Common Causes For Bad Breath

Bad breath, or halitosis, is an unpleasant odour that comes from the mouth. While almost everyone experiences it occasionally, chronic bad breath can point to deeper issues. The main culprits are usually poor oral care, certain foods, lifestyle choices, or even medical conditions.

Poor oral hygiene 

When brushing and flossing are skipped, food particles remain stuck between teeth. This allows bacteria to grow, releasing sulphur-like compounds that cause foul odour.

Dry mouth 

Saliva naturally cleanses the mouth by washing away food and bacteria. If you're dehydrated, sleep with your mouth open, or take certain medications, reduced saliva leads to persistent bad breath.

Tobacco use 

Smoking and chewing tobacco not only leave a distinct odour but also damage gums, stain teeth, and reduce saliva, all of which worsen halitosis.

Gum disease 

Plaque buildup around teeth can irritate the gums, leading to infections. These infections release toxins and cause a bad smell that brushing alone can't fix.

Dental issues 

Untreated cavities, abscesses, or poorly cleaned dentures can trap bacteria, producing strong, unpleasant odours.

Medical conditions 

Chronic sinus infections, diabetes (due to ketones in the breath), acid reflux, and even liver or kidney diseases can all trigger persistent bad breath.

Crash diets 

Fasting or following very low-carb diets forces the body to burn fat, releasing ketones. These chemicals cause a strong, fruity, or nail-polish-like breath odour.

