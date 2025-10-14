Cold And Cough? Habits To Avoid

Image Credit: Unsplash
Some everyday habits can actually worsen cold and cough symptoms, making recovery slower. From poor hydration to unhealthy food choices, these little mistakes can irritate the throat. Avoiding them can help you heal faster and breathe easier.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Not drinking enough fluids thickens mucus and makes cough worse. Stay hydrated with warm water or soothing teas.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Greasy, spicy, or processed foods may irritate the throat and increase inflammation. Opt for light, home-cooked meals instead.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Taking more than the recommended dose can cause side effects like drowsiness or digestive issues. Always follow medical advice.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Pushing through work or chores drains your energy, making it harder for your immune system to fight the infection.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cold drinks may trigger throat irritation and worsen cough in some people. Warm fluids are a better choice.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Touching your face or not washing hands spreads germs, risking reinfection or passing it to others.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cigarette smoke irritates the airways and prolongs cough. Even passive smoke can worsen congestion and throat irritation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: