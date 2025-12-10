Cholesterol Diet Tips For Winter

Winter can be tricky for cholesterol management, the cold weather nudges many of us toward heavier comfort foods, reduced physical activity, and irregular meal timings. But small, smart tweaks to your winter diet can help keep LDL (“bad” cholesterol) in check while supporting heart health. 

Eat more soluble fibre

Foods like oats, dal, apple and psyllium as they help lower LDL by reducing cholesterol absorption.

Have winter greens

Spinach, methi and sarson are rich in fibre and antioxidants that support healthier lipid levels.

Use heart-healthy oils 

Mustard, olive, groundnut, etc. can provide good fats that improve HDL and reduce LDL.

Snack smart 

Nuts like almonds and walnuts contain healthy fats that support cholesterol control.

Eat more omega-3-rich foods 

Flaxseeds and seasonal fish help reduce triglycerides and inflammation.

Choose whole grains

Choose millets, atta, barley over refined carbs as they stabilise blood sugar and improve lipid profile.

Garlic and turmeric 

Add garlic and turmeric to winter cooking both have compounds linked to modest improvements in cholesterol levels.

