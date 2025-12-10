Cholesterol Diet Tips For Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter can be tricky for cholesterol management, the cold weather nudges many of us toward heavier comfort foods, reduced physical activity, and irregular meal timings. But small, smart tweaks to your winter diet can help keep LDL (“bad” cholesterol) in check while supporting heart health.
Foods like oats, dal, apple and psyllium as they help lower LDL by reducing cholesterol absorption.
Spinach, methi and sarson are rich in fibre and antioxidants that support healthier lipid levels.
Mustard, olive, groundnut, etc. can provide good fats that improve HDL and reduce LDL.
Nuts like almonds and walnuts contain healthy fats that support cholesterol control.
Flaxseeds and seasonal fish help reduce triglycerides and inflammation.
Choose millets, atta, barley over refined carbs as they stabilise blood sugar and improve lipid profile.
Add garlic and turmeric to winter cooking both have compounds linked to modest improvements in cholesterol levels.
