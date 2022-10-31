Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds

Image Credit: Pexels
Chia seeds can offer you many benefits. These tiny seeds are loaded with essential nutrients like protein, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, zinc, ion, fibre and magnesium.
Antioxidants help your body fight against free radicals. Consuming foods high in antioxidants like chia seeds can help reduce your risk of developing a number of health issues.
Quercetin, an antioxidant found in chia seeds, can protect you from a number of diseases, including heart disease. Additionally, the seeds contain a lot of fibre, which can lower blood pressure and lower heart disease risk.
Chia seeds can help improve blood sugar levels and reduce risk of metabolic syndrome and type-2 diabetes. People with diabetes can enjoy chia seeds guilt-free in different ways.
Chia seeds contain magnesium and phosphorus. These two nutrients are crucial for strong bones. Chia seeds are also loaded with calcium which promotes better bone health.
Chia seeds are rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Vegetarians and vegan must not miss this source of omega-3 fatty acids.
Because of their high antioxidant content, chia seeds can protect you from the harm caused by UV exposure. It helps preventing signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.
When damp, chia seeds can be used as hair masks and other DIY treatments, their gel-like texture makes them a fantastic softening agent. Chia seeds can help treat dry, rough hair.
