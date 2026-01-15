Cervical Cancer: 7 FAQs About
Pap Smear 

A Pap smear is a simple screening test that can detect early changes in cervical cells often years before they turn into cervical cancer, making it one of the most effective tools for women's preventive health.

What is a Pap smear?

It is a screening test that collects cells from the cervix to check for precancerous or cancerous changes.

Why is a Pap smear important?

Because it helps detect cervical cancer early, when treatment is most effective and survival rates are high.

Who should get a Pap smear?

Women should usually start screening from the age of 21, regardless of sexual activity history.

How often should a Pap smear be done?

Most women need it every 3 years, though frequency may vary based on age and medical advice.

Is a Pap smear painful?

It may feel slightly uncomfortable, but it is usually quick and not painful.

What does an abnormal Pap smear mean?

It does not mean cancer; it often indicates minor cell changes that need monitoring or further tests.

Do I need a Pap smear after HPV vaccination?

Yes, because the vaccine does not protect against all cancer-causing HPV types.

