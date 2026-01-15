Image Credit: Unsplash
A Pap smear is a simple screening test that can detect early changes in cervical cells often years before they turn into cervical cancer, making it one of the most effective tools for women's preventive health.
It is a screening test that collects cells from the cervix to check for precancerous or cancerous changes.
Because it helps detect cervical cancer early, when treatment is most effective and survival rates are high.
Women should usually start screening from the age of 21, regardless of sexual activity history.
Most women need it every 3 years, though frequency may vary based on age and medical advice.
It may feel slightly uncomfortable, but it is usually quick and not painful.
It does not mean cancer; it often indicates minor cell changes that need monitoring or further tests.
Yes, because the vaccine does not protect against all cancer-causing HPV types.
