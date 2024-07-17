Causes of Poor Digestive Health

Image Credit:Unsplash
Poor digestive health can lead to various discomforts and serious health issues. Understanding the causes is crucial for maintaining a healthy digestive system.
Diets high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and processed foods can disrupt gut health, leading to digestive problems like constipation and indigestion.
Include high-fiber foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes in your diet to promote regular bowel movements and prevent digestive issues.
Dehydration can lead to hard stools and constipation. Adequate water intake is crucial for a healthy digestive system.
Chronic stress can affect the gut-brain connection, leading to issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive disorders.
Regular exercise promotes healthy digestion. A sedentary lifestyle can slow down the digestive process and lead to issues like bloating and constipation.
Certain medications, including antibiotics, can disrupt the natural balance of gut bacteria, leading to digestive problems.
Food intolerances, such as lactose or gluten intolerance, can cause digestive discomfort, including bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.
Eating irregularly or overeating can stress the digestive system, leading to issues like acid reflux and indigestion.
