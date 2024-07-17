Causes of Poor Digestive Health

Introduction

Poor digestive health can lead to various discomforts and serious health issues. Understanding the causes is crucial for maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Poor Diet

Diets high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and processed foods can disrupt gut health, leading to digestive problems like constipation and indigestion.

Lack of Fibre

Include high-fiber foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes in your diet to promote regular bowel movements and prevent digestive issues.

Dehydration

Dehydration can lead to hard stools and constipation. Adequate water intake is crucial for a healthy digestive system.

Stress

Chronic stress can affect the gut-brain connection, leading to issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive disorders.

Sedentary Lifestyle

Regular exercise promotes healthy digestion. A sedentary lifestyle can slow down the digestive process and lead to issues like bloating and constipation.

Medication Side Effects

Certain medications, including antibiotics, can disrupt the natural balance of gut bacteria, leading to digestive problems.

Food Allergies

Food intolerances, such as lactose or gluten intolerance, can cause digestive discomfort, including bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.

Poor Eating Habits

Eating irregularly or overeating can stress the digestive system, leading to issues like acid reflux and indigestion.

