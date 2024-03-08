Causes Of Menstrual Irregularities

Image Credit: Pexels

Introduction

Menstruation is normal vaginal bleeding that lasts from 4 to 7 days and occurs every 28-35 days. However, missed or late periods have become a common concern among women these days.

Image Credit: Pexels

More...

Irregular menstruation can be a cause of concern if left treated. Here, let's discuss all possible causes of menstrual irregularities.

Image Credit: Pexels

Pregnancy

Pregnancy is the most common cause of a missed period. Nausea, sensitivity to smells, breast tingling or tenderness and fatigue are other symptoms of pregnancy.

Image Credit: Pexels

PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels. This hormone imbalance contributes to irregular periods.

Image Credit: Pexels

Stress

Not many know that stress can affect menstrual cycles. Stress decreases the amount of a hormone called GnRH, which disrupts ovulation or menstruation.

Image Credit: Pexels

Breastfeeding

Many women do not resume regular periods until they have completed breastfeeding.

Image Credit: Pexels

Birth control pills

Contraceptives change the menstrual cycles and cause lighter, less frequent, more frequent, or skipped periods or no periods at all.

Image Credit: Pexels

Illness

A sudden, short illness like fever, cold, cough etc. or even a longer illness can delay periods. This is usually temporary.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here