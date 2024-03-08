Image Credit: Pexels
Menstruation is normal vaginal bleeding that lasts from 4 to 7 days and occurs every 28-35 days. However, missed or late periods have become a common concern among women these days.
Irregular menstruation can be a cause of concern if left treated. Here, let's discuss all possible causes of menstrual irregularities.
Pregnancy is the most common cause of a missed period. Nausea, sensitivity to smells, breast tingling or tenderness and fatigue are other symptoms of pregnancy.
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels. This hormone imbalance contributes to irregular periods.
Not many know that stress can affect menstrual cycles. Stress decreases the amount of a hormone called GnRH, which disrupts ovulation or menstruation.
Many women do not resume regular periods until they have completed breastfeeding.
Contraceptives change the menstrual cycles and cause lighter, less frequent, more frequent, or skipped periods or no periods at all.
A sudden, short illness like fever, cold, cough etc. or even a longer illness can delay periods. This is usually temporary.
