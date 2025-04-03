Causes Of Body Sores

Image Credit: Unsplash
Body sores, also known as pressure ulcers or bedsores, can develop due to prolonged pressure and poor circulation. Here are common causes.
Staying in one position for too long can restrict blood flow, causing sores.
Conditions like diabetes and vascular diseases can lead to skin breakdown.
Constant rubbing against surfaces can damage the skin and cause ulcers.
Moisture from sweat, urine, or wounds can make skin prone to infections.
Lack of protein, vitamins, and minerals weakens the skin, making it vulnerable.
Diabetic neuropathy can reduce sensation, making it hard to detect early sores.
Conditions that weaken immunity increase the risk of infections and sores.
Older adults have thinner skin, making them more prone to ulcers.
