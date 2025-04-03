Causes Of Body Sores

Introduction

Body sores, also known as pressure ulcers or bedsores, can develop due to prolonged pressure and poor circulation. Here are common causes.

Prolonged Immobility

Staying in one position for too long can restrict blood flow, causing sores.

Poor Circulation

Conditions like diabetes and vascular diseases can lead to skin breakdown.

Friction

Constant rubbing against surfaces can damage the skin and cause ulcers.

Lack Of Hygiene

Moisture from sweat, urine, or wounds can make skin prone to infections.

Nutritional Deficiency

Lack of protein, vitamins, and minerals weakens the skin, making it vulnerable.

Diabetes

Diabetic neuropathy can reduce sensation, making it hard to detect early sores.

Weak Immunity

Conditions that weaken immunity increase the risk of infections and sores.

Aging Skin

Older adults have thinner skin, making them more prone to ulcers.

