Cardiologist's Tips To Manage Diabetes In 50s

Image Credit: Unsplash
As we age, the risk of complications from diabetes tends to increase, especially if blood sugar levels are not well-managed. Adopting healthy lifestyle control blood sugar, reduce cardiovascular risks, and improve overall well-being. These expert-guided lifestyle measures by cardiologist Dr. Sameer Gupta offer a comprehensive approach to managing diabetes safely in the long term.
Image Credit: Unsplash
After 50, diabetes is as much a cardiovascular disease as it is a metabolic one. Regular heart check-ups are essential.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Focus on fiber-rich vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting refined carbs.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Even 30 minutes of brisk walking or light yoga helps improve insulin sensitivity and circulation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Keep track of blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and waistline – all four impact heart risk.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Take medicines exactly as prescribed; inconsistency is a major cause of complications.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep; poor sleep worsens blood sugar and blood pressure control.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Practice mindfulness, breathing exercises, or hobbies – stress hormones directly raise blood sugar.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: