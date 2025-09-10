Cardiologist's Tips To Manage Diabetes In 50s

As we age, the risk of complications from diabetes tends to increase, especially if blood sugar levels are not well-managed. Adopting healthy lifestyle control blood sugar, reduce cardiovascular risks, and improve overall well-being. These expert-guided lifestyle measures by cardiologist Dr. Sameer Gupta offer a comprehensive approach to managing diabetes safely in the long term.

Prioritize heart health 

After 50, diabetes is as much a cardiovascular disease as it is a metabolic one. Regular heart check-ups are essential.

Adopt balanced plate 

Focus on fiber-rich vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting refined carbs.

Stay active daily 

Even 30 minutes of brisk walking or light yoga helps improve insulin sensitivity and circulation.

Monitor your numbers 

Keep track of blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and waistline – all four impact heart risk.

Don't skip medications 

Take medicines exactly as prescribed; inconsistency is a major cause of complications.

Sleep well 

Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep; poor sleep worsens blood sugar and blood pressure control.

Stay stress-aware 

Practice mindfulness, breathing exercises, or hobbies – stress hormones directly raise blood sugar.

