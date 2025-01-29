Can Yoga Improve Mental Health?

Introduction

Yoga is more than just physical exercise—it's a powerful tool for mental well-being. Here's how it benefits your mind.

Reduces Stress

Calms the nervous system and lowers cortisol levels.

Improves Mood

Increases serotonin and dopamine, boosting happiness.

Enhances Focus

Sharpens concentration and mental clarity.

Emotional Balance

Encourages mindfulness and inner peace.

Better Sleep

Relaxes the body and mind for deeper rest.

Reduces Anxiety

Breathing exercises help control anxious thoughts.

Self-Awareness

Encourages introspection and emotional resilience.

