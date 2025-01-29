Can Yoga Improve Mental Health?

Image Credit: Unsplash
Yoga is more than just physical exercise—it's a powerful tool for mental well-being. Here's how it benefits your mind.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Calms the nervous system and lowers cortisol levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Increases serotonin and dopamine, boosting happiness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sharpens concentration and mental clarity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Encourages mindfulness and inner peace.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Relaxes the body and mind for deeper rest.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Breathing exercises help control anxious thoughts.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Encourages introspection and emotional resilience.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: