Can Stress Impact Your Oral Health?

Stress doesn't just affect your mind; it can harm your oral health too. From grinding teeth to gum issues, chronic stress can lead to serious dental problems. Here's how stress takes a toll on your oral health.
Stress often causes unconscious clenching and grinding, damaging teeth.
Weakened immunity under stress increases the risk of gum infections.
Stress-related changes can reduce saliva production, leading to dryness.
Ulcers or canker sores may appear due to increased stress.
Tension in the jaw muscles can result in persistent pain.
Stress may lead to skipping brushing and flossing.
Sugar cravings during stress can heighten the risk of decay.
