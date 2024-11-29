Can Stress Impact Your Oral Health?

Introduction

Stress doesn't just affect your mind; it can harm your oral health too. From grinding teeth to gum issues, chronic stress can lead to serious dental problems. Here's how stress takes a toll on your oral health.

Teeth Grinding (Bruxism)

Stress often causes unconscious clenching and grinding, damaging teeth.

Gum Disease

Weakened immunity under stress increases the risk of gum infections.

Dry Mouth

Stress-related changes can reduce saliva production, leading to dryness.

Mouth Sores

Ulcers or canker sores may appear due to increased stress.

Jaw Pain

Tension in the jaw muscles can result in persistent pain.

Neglecting Oral Hygiene

Stress may lead to skipping brushing and flossing.

Increased Cavities

Sugar cravings during stress can heighten the risk of decay.

