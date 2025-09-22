Can Poor Sleep Trigger Chronic Diseases?

Image Credit: Unsplash
Poor sleep isn't just about feeling tired the next day, it can disrupt hormones, weaken immunity, and increase long-term health risks. Research links chronic sleep deprivation with obesity, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and even weakened brain function. Simply put, good sleep is a cornerstone of disease prevention.
Lack of sleep alters hunger hormones (ghrelin and leptin), leading to overeating and weight gain.
Sleep loss impairs insulin sensitivity, raising the risk of high blood sugar and diabetes.
Inadequate sleep increases stress hormones and inflammation, straining the heart.
Poor sleep keeps blood pressure elevated, raising long-term risk of stroke and heart attack.
Reduced sleep lowers immune cell activity, making the body more vulnerable to infections.
Chronic sleep deprivation is linked to memory problems and higher dementia risk.
Sleep disruptions affect brain chemistry, worsening mood disorders and mental health.
