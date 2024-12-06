Can Air Quality Harm Your Child's Eyes

Introduction

Poor air quality can severely impact children's eye health, causing irritation, redness, and long-term issues. Here's what you should know to protect your child's vision.

Eye Irritation

Pollutants like dust and smoke cause itching and burning sensations.

Redness

High AQI levels can lead to red and bloodshot eyes.

Dry Eyes

Prolonged exposure to polluted air reduces tear production, leading to dryness.

Infections

Airborne bacteria and viruses increase the risk of conjunctivitis.

Allergies

Smog and allergens trigger swelling and watery eyes in kids.

Blurry Vision

Prolonged irritation may affect clarity of vision.

Long-Term Damage

Chronic exposure to pollution can lead to more severe eye problems.

