Can Air Quality Harm Your Child's Eyes

Poor air quality can severely impact children's eye health, causing irritation, redness, and long-term issues. Here's what you should know to protect your child's vision.
Pollutants like dust and smoke cause itching and burning sensations.
High AQI levels can lead to red and bloodshot eyes.
Prolonged exposure to polluted air reduces tear production, leading to dryness.
Airborne bacteria and viruses increase the risk of conjunctivitis.
Smog and allergens trigger swelling and watery eyes in kids.
Prolonged irritation may affect clarity of vision.
Chronic exposure to pollution can lead to more severe eye problems.
