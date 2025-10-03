Brittle Nails? Here's What To Do

Brittle nails means your nails easily chip, crack, peel or split. They often appear weak and can be a sign of dehydration, frequent exposure to water or chemicals, nutritional deficiencies, or underlying health issues. Both lifestyle habits and diet play a key role in keeping nails strong and healthy.

Moisturise regularly

Apply hand cream or natural oils like coconut or almond oil. This prevents dryness and keeps nails flexible.

Limit water exposure

Too much soaking can weaken your nails and cause them to break easily. Wear gloves while washing dishes or cleaning. 

Avoid harsh chemicals

Reduce the use of acetone-based removers and detergents. They strip natural oils and make nails fragile.

Eat a balanced diet

Include protein, biotin, iron, and omega-3-rich foods to your balanced diet. These nutrients strengthen nail structure.

Don't bite or pick

Biting nails or peeling polish damages the nail bed. Keep nails trimmed neatly to avoid the habit.

Take breaks 

Give your nails rest days. This means avoiding constant polish or gel manicures. This allows them to breathe and recover.

Stay hydrated

As mentioned, brittle nails can be sign of dehydration. Drink enough water daily. Hydration supports nail health from the inside out.

