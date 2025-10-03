Brittle Nails? Here's What To Do

Image Credit: Unsplash
Brittle nails means your nails easily chip, crack, peel or split. They often appear weak and can be a sign of dehydration, frequent exposure to water or chemicals, nutritional deficiencies, or underlying health issues. Both lifestyle habits and diet play a key role in keeping nails strong and healthy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Apply hand cream or natural oils like coconut or almond oil. This prevents dryness and keeps nails flexible.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Too much soaking can weaken your nails and cause them to break easily. Wear gloves while washing dishes or cleaning.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Reduce the use of acetone-based removers and detergents. They strip natural oils and make nails fragile.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Include protein, biotin, iron, and omega-3-rich foods to your balanced diet. These nutrients strengthen nail structure.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Biting nails or peeling polish damages the nail bed. Keep nails trimmed neatly to avoid the habit.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Give your nails rest days. This means avoiding constant polish or gel manicures. This allows them to breathe and recover.
Image Credit: Unsplash
As mentioned, brittle nails can be sign of dehydration. Drink enough water daily. Hydration supports nail health from the inside out.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: