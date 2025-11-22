Breakfast Tips For Winter

Winter mornings in India can feel slow, lazy and extra-hungry. A well-planned winter breakfast can keep you energised, improve digestion, stabilise blood sugar and support immunity through the season. 

Start with something warm

Warm liquids help wake up digestion, improve circulation and make the cold morning easier on the stomach.

Add a protein boost

Include eggs, paneer, yogurt, dal cheela or nut butter. Protein keeps you full longer and prevents winter cravings from hitting too early.

Choose whole grains over refined

Swap white bread and maida parathas with whole foods. Whole grains give slow, steady energy and support gut health.

Include seasonal fruits

Fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Seasonal fruit helps strengthen immunity when flu cases rise.

Add a healthy fat for warmth

A little ghee on your meals to provide lasting warmth and support hormone balance during winter.

Sneak in winter veggies

Spinach, methi, carrots, beetroot and peas can easily go into upma, cheelas, sandwiches or omelettes. 

Avoid very sugary breakfasts

Breakfast cereals, sweet buns, and sugary chai can spike blood sugar and lead to mid-morning crashes. 

