The brain is responsible for performing various functions that affect daily functioning. Here are some brain-friendly habits that can help you make your brain function better.
The brain can sustain deep focus for 90 to 120 minutes before performance dips. Structuring your breaks can improve brain health.
People tend to overextend themselves to multitasking, but that makes the brain tired faster.
Setting goals that have a reward at the end of them can increase the satisfaction rate.
Maximise natural light exposure or use full-spectrum light lamps to improve brain health.
Maintaining a consistent morning routine with light exercise and natural light exposure can regulate cortisol.
Maintain your physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day to boost brain function.
