Brain Exercises For Better Brain Health

Your brain may not hit the gym, but it definitely thrives on small, daily “workouts” that keep memory sharp, focus steady, and mood balanced and the best part is, most of them fit easily into your everyday routine.
Challenging your brain with fresh skills boosts neural connections and long-term memory.
Solving numbers in your head keeps processing speed and working memory active.
Matching cards or recall apps stimulate the hippocampus, the brain's memory centre.
Mindful breathing reduces stress hormones and supports better attention.
Using your non-dominant hand creates new neural pathways and enhances coordination.
Picking up new words exercises linguistic memory and improves cognitive reserve.
These logic-based challenges like Sudoku or crosswords improve problem-solving and mental agility.
