Boney Kapoor's Weight Loss Secret

Film producer Boney Kapoor's '26 kg weight loss' has become the latest internet sensation.
Pictures of Boney Kapoor's major body transformation are going viral on social media.
Reports suggest that Boney Kapoor, 69, lost 26 kgs without hitting the gym.
His impressive transformation has been attributed to disciplined diet and simple lifestyle changes.
Several factors contribute to weight gain after the age of 50. However, a few simple diet and lifestyle modifications can contribute to weight loss at any age.
As you age, you gradually lose muscle mass and strength. Adequate protein intake helps prevent and even reverse muscle loss.
Prioritize whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
Eating fewer calories at night helps prevent weight gain and supports weight loss.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day can help prevent unnecessary snacking and weight gain.
While cardio is essential for weight loss, strength training is highly important for older adults to prevent loss of muscle mass.
If you have specific health concerns or conditions, consider talking to a expert or a registered dietitian for personalised guidance.
