Blood Sugar Testing Mistakes To Avoid

If you are suffering from diabetes, it is important to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to complications.
To maintain healthy blood sugar level it is important to check blood sugars regularly to avoid major fluctuations.
A glucometer is used to monitor blood sugar levels at home. However, there are a few common mistakes that one can make while doing so. Here are some of these that you should avoid.
Postprandial blood glucose test measures blood glucose post-meal. While testing the two-hour postprandial sugar level, it is ideal to start calculating the time once you start eating instead of upon completion of the meal.
For a more accurate reading of your blood sugars, it's ideal to take the test at different times throughout the day as a lot of environmental and physiological factors can affect the results.
One of the most common mistakes is using the same finger for the blood sugar test every day, repeatedly. Doing so may cause pain or even a minor injury. It is best to keep rotating the finger from either hand for testing.
Many patients use the same needle for more than five to six pricks. It can increase the chances of infection. It is ideal to discard the needle after ever prick with proper safety measures.
The lancing devices, used for the test come with adjustable needle depths which can be changed as per the thickness of the skin on your fingers. Make sure the needle is set between 3-4 to ensure a proper prick.
Always sanitise the finger you are going to prick. Most importantly, don't hurry to prick once you have sanitised the finger with spirits. Wait for the spirit to evaporate from the skin surface before pricking.
There is an acceptable variation between the readings of a glucometer and laboratory test of blood sugar levels. Hence even if after following all possible norms if there is a difference in the readings don't panic.
Talk to your doctor or healthcare expert if you notice fluctuations in blood sugar levels for further assistance.
