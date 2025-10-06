Bloating: Foods To Have Before Bed 

Image Credit: Unsplash
Bloating is the uncomfortable feeling of fullness, tightness, or swelling in your stomach, often caused by excess gas, indigestion, or water retention. Eating heavy, salty, or gassy foods before bed can worsen it. But choosing the right foods at night may ease digestion and reduce morning bloating.
Bananas are rich in potassium, they help balance sodium levels in the body and prevent water retention, easing bloating overnight.
Papaya contains the enzyme papain, which aids digestion and reduces constipation, a common cause of bloating.
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger helps relax the digestive system and prevents gas build-up.
Cucumber slices are high in water content, they fight water retention and soothe the digestive tract.
This simple drink promotes digestion and can help the body flush out excess sodium and toxins.
Pineapple is packed with bromelain, an enzyme that supports protein breakdown and reduces bloating.
A natural remedy in Indian households, fennel seeds help relax digestive muscles and relieve gas.
