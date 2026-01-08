Best Winter Foods To Keep You Warm

Image Credit: Unsplash


During winter, the body needs more energy to maintain warmth, and choosing naturally warming, nutrient-rich foods can help regulate body temperature while supporting immunity and overall health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ghee

Provides sustained energy and supports internal warmth when used in moderation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Jaggery

Generates heat in the body and improves circulation while aiding digestion.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ginger

Boosts blood flow and digestive fire, helping the body stay warm from within.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Garlic

Enhances circulation and supports immunity during cold weather.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are rich in healthy fats that help maintain body heat and energy levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nuts

Nuts like almonds and walnuts supply healthy fats that support warmth.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Turmeric milk

Reduces inflammation and provides comfort and warmth before bedtime.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com