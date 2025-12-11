Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter is the season when our metabolism naturally slows down, cravings shoot up, and the liver, our primary detox organ, ends up doing a lot more heavy lifting than usual. That's why adding the right winter foods can support liver function.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Packed with betalains and antioxidants that help the liver flush out toxins more efficiently.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Its natural enzymes support bile flow, improving digestion and liver detox.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A powerful vitamin C source that boosts liver regeneration and protects against inflammation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High in chlorophyll, which helps neutralise toxins and supports healthy liver enzymes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Known to reduce liver inflammation and improve fat metabolism during colder months.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Curcumin helps reduce fatty liver risk by supporting anti-inflammatory processes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Rich in lignans that help reduce oxidative damage and support overall liver health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: