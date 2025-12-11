Best Winter Foods
For Liver

Image Credit: Unsplash


Winter is the season when our metabolism naturally slows down, cravings shoot up, and the liver, our primary detox organ, ends up doing a lot more heavy lifting than usual. That's why adding the right winter foods can support liver function.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Beetroot

Packed with betalains and antioxidants that help the liver flush out toxins more efficiently.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Radish

Its natural enzymes support bile flow, improving digestion and liver detox.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Amla

A powerful vitamin C source that boosts liver regeneration and protects against inflammation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Spinach

High in chlorophyll, which helps neutralise toxins and supports healthy liver enzymes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ginger

Known to reduce liver inflammation and improve fat metabolism during colder months.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Turmeric

Curcumin helps reduce fatty liver risk by supporting anti-inflammatory processes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sesame seeds 

Rich in lignans that help reduce oxidative damage and support overall liver health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com