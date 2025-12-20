Best Winter Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Image Credit: Unsplash
Cold weather can worsen joint stiffness, muscle aches, and low-grade inflammation, making winter the right time to include anti-inflammatory foods that naturally support immunity, mobility, and overall metabolic health.
Contains curcumin, a powerful compound shown to reduce inflammation and joint pain.
Helps ease muscle soreness and improves circulation, which often drops in cold weather.
Amla is rich in vitamin C and polyphenols that fight oxidative stress and inflammation.
Garlic contains sulphur compounds that modulate inflammatory pathways and support immunity.
Leafy greens like spinach, methi and sarson provide antioxidants and magnesium that protect joints and muscles.
Walnuts supply plant-based omega-3s that help control chronic inflammation.
Olive oil acts as a natural anti-inflammatory fat that supports joint and heart health.
