Best Winter Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Cold weather can worsen joint stiffness, muscle aches, and low-grade inflammation, making winter the right time to include anti-inflammatory foods that naturally support immunity, mobility, and overall metabolic health.

Turmeric

Contains curcumin, a powerful compound shown to reduce inflammation and joint pain.

Ginger

Helps ease muscle soreness and improves circulation, which often drops in cold weather.

Amla

Amla is rich in vitamin C and polyphenols that fight oxidative stress and inflammation.

Garlic

Garlic contains sulphur compounds that modulate inflammatory pathways and support immunity.

Leafy greens 

Leafy greens like spinach, methi and sarson provide antioxidants and magnesium that protect joints and muscles.

Walnuts

Walnuts  supply plant-based omega-3s that help control chronic inflammation.

Olive oil 

Olive oil acts as a natural anti-inflammatory fat that supports joint and heart health.

