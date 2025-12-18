Best Weight Loss
Winter Foods

Winter-friendly foods that are warming, fibre-rich, and nutrient-dense can boost metabolism, improve satiety, and support healthy weight loss during colder months.

Sarson ka saag

Low in calories and high in fibre, it keeps you full while supporting digestion.

Carrots 

Rich in fibre and antioxidants, carrots curb hunger and support fat metabolism.

Sweet potatoes

High in fibre and complex carbs, they reduce cravings without spiking blood sugar.

Broccoli

A low-calorie vegetable packed with fibre that promotes fullness and gut health.

Beetroot

Supports metabolism and digestion while adding volume to meals with fewer calories.

Citrus fruits

Oranges and mosambi provide hydration, fibre, and natural sweetness.

Moong dal

A protein-rich, low-fat winter staple that supports muscle and satiety.

