Best Ways To Add More Fibre To Your Diet

Fibre can benefit your health in numerous ways. Adding more fibre can improve digestion, heart health, and stablise blood sugar levels. Here are some of the best ways to add more fibre to your diet. 

Switch refined grains like white rice or bread to whole grains such as oats, quinoa, or brown rice. These retain the fibre-rich bran. 

Eat Whole Grains

Add beans, lentils, or chickpeas into soups, salads, or curries. These also give you protein, making your meals more satiating.

Add Legumes Daily

Choose Whole Fruits

Opt for whole fruits like pears, apples, or berries with skin instead of juices to retain the fibre. Berries are especially fibre-rich.

Increase Veggie Intake

Add vegetables like spinach, broccoli, or carrots to smoothies, stir-fries, or sides. Try to increase your portion of vegetables.

Snack on Nuts

Grab almonds, chia seeds, or popcorn for snacks delivering as they give you 3-4 grams per ounce. Pair these with fruit for a balanced, high-fibre snack. 

Include Avocados

Half an avocado gives you 5-7 grams of fibre. You can mash it on toast or add it to salads. It also benefits your heart due to the healthy fats present in them.

Porridge for Breakfast

Start your day with oatmeal or chia pudding topped with berries and seeds for fibre. This sustains you longer than refined cereals.

