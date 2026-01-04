Image Credit: Unsplash
Fibre can benefit your health in numerous ways. Adding more fibre can improve digestion, heart health, and stablise blood sugar levels. Here are some of the best ways to add more fibre to your diet.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Switch refined grains like white rice or bread to whole grains such as oats, quinoa, or brown rice. These retain the fibre-rich bran.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Add beans, lentils, or chickpeas into soups, salads, or curries. These also give you protein, making your meals more satiating.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Opt for whole fruits like pears, apples, or berries with skin instead of juices to retain the fibre. Berries are especially fibre-rich.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Add vegetables like spinach, broccoli, or carrots to smoothies, stir-fries, or sides. Try to increase your portion of vegetables.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Grab almonds, chia seeds, or popcorn for snacks delivering as they give you 3-4 grams per ounce. Pair these with fruit for a balanced, high-fibre snack.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Half an avocado gives you 5-7 grams of fibre. You can mash it on toast or add it to salads. It also benefits your heart due to the healthy fats present in them.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Start your day with oatmeal or chia pudding topped with berries and seeds for fibre. This sustains you longer than refined cereals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: